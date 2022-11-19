Todd, Julie Chrisley: Details on reality TV stars' charges, trial, sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley, former stars of the reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best," could face prison time after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice led to convictions of fraud and tax evasion.

The couple, whose alleged crimes occurred while they lived in Atlanta, await their sentence in federal court.

A federal jury found Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty of conspiring to defraud banks after a three-week trial.

What are Todd, Julie Chrisley accused of?

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville) (Getty Images)

Federal prosecutors said the Chrisleys conspired to defraud Atlanta banks of more than $30 million in personal loans.

Investigators said the couple and a business partner submitted false information to obtain fraudulent loans.

Prosecutors said the Chrisleys bought cars, clothing, real estate and paid to travel with the loans.

Prosecutors also said the Chrisleys and their accountant tried to defraud the Internal Revenue Service while they were making millions from their reality TV show.

Were Todd, Julie Chrisley found guilty?

The Chrisleys were found guilty of federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion in June in Atlanta. Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019 and a new indictment was filed in February.

Accountant Peter Tarantino was convicted of filing two false corporate tax returns on behalf of the Chrisleys’ company.

"The jury found that Todd and Julie Chrisley committed multiple fraud schemes for several years and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, filed false corporate tax returns on their behalf," U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement after the conviction was announced. "This office and our partner agencies will continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute white collar criminals who flout the law."

When will Todd, Julie Chrisley receive their sentence?

A sentencing hearing for Todd and Julie Chrisley is set for Nov. 21.

Court documents show federal prosecutors are asking the judge to sentence Todd Chrisley to between 17 and 22 years while asking 10 to 13 years for Julie Chrisley. They also want the couple to forfeit nearly $20 million.

Attorneys for the Chrisleys asked for a reduced sentence, arguing the couple has fully accounted for all income and argued many people would be negatively impacted by their incarceration, including Todd Chrisley’s mother, 77-year-old Elizabeth Faye Chrisley, who was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

What are Todd, Julie Chrisley famous for?

"Chrisley Knows Best" debuted in 2014. The show followed the lives of Todd and Julie Chrisley as well as their children.

Julie Chrisley hosted a cooking show in 2019, "What’s Cooking with Julie Chrisley."

Children Chase and Savannah Chrisley starred in a spin-off series, "Growing Up Chrisley."

Where do Todd, Julie Chrisley live?

During the federal investigation, the federal prosecutors said Todd and Julie Chrisley were living in Atlanta and Nashville.

The Chrisley family moved to the Nashville area after they lived in Atlanta's northern suburbs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.