'I'm closer to God than I've ever been': Todd, Julie Chrisley explain their reliance on prayer in podcast

Todd and Julie Chrisley are turning to prayer to help them process their upcoming prison sentences, the entertainment personalities explained on their podcast, "Chrisley Confessions." The episode of the podcast, titled "Unconditional Love, Children of God and Gratitude," was released Wednesday and is the first since the Chrisleys received their federal prison sentences in Atlanta.

The stars of the reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best," were found guilty on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

The couple was sentenced to spend a combined total of 19 years in prison.

Todd and Julie Chrisley discussed how their Christian faith has helped them cope with their legal troubles. At one point, Todd Chrisley seemed to claim innocence during a monologue about Biblical scripture.

"I’m not one to sit here and talk about mistakes, because I've made plenty — and some I haven't made," Todd Chrisley said.

Todd Chrisley said he's listened to sermons by Minister T.D. Jakes.

"Now, in this storm that we're, in I feel like I'm closer to God than I've ever been, but I find myself screaming out because in the Bible says to scream out to God, to cry out to God," Todd Chrisley said to his wife during the episode. "With what we're going through right now, you've heard me do that."

Todd Chrisley said prayer has helped him make sense of the family's problems.

"I'm of the mindset of, OK, if I've identified you as my enemy, I don't need you at my table," he said. "But that is not Biblical."

Both reality TV stars explained they're striving toward their idea of a better Christian.

"To be at a place when someone can dishonor you, and you can honor them, I think you've reached a whole 'nother level," Julie Chrisley said.

A federal judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years behind bars. Julie Chrisley received 7 years. The couple's report date is Jan. 15, 2023.