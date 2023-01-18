Todd and Julie Chrisley surrender to federal prisons to serve tax evasion convictions

Reality TV star Julie Chrisley got a last minute change in location for the start of her seven-year prison sentence on tax evasion charges.

Both Todd and Julie Chrisley were scheduled to surrender to separate prisons in Florida Tuesday, however new court records filed in Georgia show her surrendering in Lexington, Kentucky.

According to Fox News Digital, Julie Chrisley reported to the satellite minimum security camp at the BOP facility in Lexington.

Last year, Atlanta U.S. District Court judge sentenced Todd Chrisley 12 years in prison, and Julie Chrisley to seven years. Each is to serve three years supervised release afterward and pay restitution.

Todd Chrisley reported to Florida's minimum security prison FPC Pensacola on Tuesday, where he will serve over a decade. After his time in prison, Chrisley will then have three years of supervised release.

Court records showed a judge denied the "Chrisley Knows Best" couple's appeal to get bail. The court also denied their request to postpone their surrender date for three more weeks.

Before reporting to prison, Todd Chrisley shared a now-removed Instagram post of a performance of a religious song, writing the caption "HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight."

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best" pose for a portrait during the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by: Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Expand

Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty of tax evasion

In June, the pair were found guilty of tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Prosecutors said the couple neglected their responsibility to repay the loans when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy. While in bankruptcy, they started their reality show and "flaunted their wealth and lifestyle to the American public," prosecutors wrote, and then hid the millions they made from the show from the IRS. Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Chrisleys gained fame with their show "Chrisley Knows Best," which followed their tight-knit family on the USA Network. The couple spent millions on designer brand clothes, luxury cars and real estate, including two mansions in Nashville, Tennessee, reportedly worth about $9 million.

In addition to prison time, the couple has been ordered to immediately pay more than $17 million in restitution to the banks they swindled millions from, according to judgment documents.

Peter Tarantino, an accountant hired by the couple, was found guilty of defrauding the United States and willfully filing false tax returns. He will serve three years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.