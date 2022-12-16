Todd and Julie Chrisley ordered to serve prison sentences in Florida

Fallen reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will have to serve their time behind bars in Florida.

The Chrisleys, who portrayed themselves as real estate tycoons on their TV reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," were sentenced last month to a combined 19 years in prison and ordered to pay millions in restitution that could cost them their Tennessee mansions.

In documents recently filed in court by the US Marshals service, the couple has been ordered to report to two federal prisons on Jan. 17, CNN reports.

According to the documents, Todd Christley will serve 12 years in FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security prison located in Pensacola, Florida. After his time in prison, Chrisley will then have three years of supervised release.

CUSTODY BATTLE BREWING OVER TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY’S GRANDDAUGHTER

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Expand

Julie will serve seven years in prison at FCI Marianna SCP, described as a medium security facility with an "adjacent minimum security satellite camp" in Marianna, Florida, CNN says.

The prisons are around a two-hour drive from each other.

In June, the pair were found guilty of tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. Once that scheme fell apart, prosecutors say they walked away from their responsibility to repay the loans when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy. While in bankruptcy, they started their reality show and "flaunted their wealth and lifestyle to the American public," prosecutors wrote, and then hid the millions they made from the show from the IRS. Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

'I'M CLOSER TO GOD THAN I'VE EVER BEEN': TODD, JULIE CHRISLEY EXPLAIN THEIR RELIANCE ON PRAYER IN PODCAST

The Chrisleys gained fame with their show "Chrisley Knows Best," which followed their tight-knit, boisterous family on the USA Network and often showcased their "indulgent" lifestyle. The couple spent millions on designer brand clothes, luxury cars and real estate, including two mansions in Nashville, Tennessee, reportedly worth about $9 million.

In addition to prison time, the couple has been ordered to immediately pay more than $17 million in restitution to the banks they swindled millions from, according to judgment documents.

Peter Tarantino, an accountant hired by the couple, was found guilty of defrauding the United States and willfully filing false tax returns. He will serve three years in prison.

'WE'LL STILL BE A FAMILY': JULIE CHRISLEY DISCUSSES MENTAL HEALTH ON DAUGHTER'S PODCAST

The couple's attorney Alex Little filed an appeal Monday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.