Savannah Chrisley shares heartfelt message about ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley took a moment at the beginning of her weekly podcast to remember her ex-fiance, Nic Kerdiles.

"I’m also still mourning the loss of someone who meant the absolute world to me. Nic and I were in each other’s lives for 6 years," she said before her "Unlocked" podcast on Tuesday.

Kerdiles, a former NHL player, died on Sept 23 in a motorcycle crash in Nashville at the age of 29.

The one-time hockey player for the Anaheim Ducks drove his motorcycle through a stop sign during the early morning hours and hit the driver’s side of an SUV, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The SUV’s driver immediately stopped, and there were no signs of impairment in either driver, police added.

Kerdiles died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police don’t anticipate any charges in the crash.

Chrisley says she took a week off from her podcast out of respect.

"Nic made a huge impact on my life," she said.

The Ducks drafted Kerdiles in 2012 and he spent two seasons with the team, appearing in three games combined in the 2016-17 and the 2017-18 seasons. He was traded in 2018 to the Winnipeg Jets and played for the Manitoba Moose in the minor leagues. More recently, he had worked in real estate in Nashville.

Kerdiles was once engaged to Savannah Chrisley, who is known for starring on the TV show, "Chrisley Knows Best." The couple split in 2020. Chrisley posted on social media about Kerdiles’ death on Saturday, saying, "I miss you and I love you."

Chrisley shared she had so many great memories of Kerdiles.

"Nic, I love you. You’ll be missed, and you left a mark," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report