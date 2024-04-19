Todd and Julie Chrisley: Family arrives for Court of Appeals hearing in Atlanta

Savannah Chrisley spoke Friday morning outside the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta before her parents' hearing.

Savannah Chrisley said she was "hopeful" and "prayerful" that the judges had the hearts and the minds to see what was really going on.

She also said that her parents -- Todd and Julie Chrisley -- are OK and are holding up. She went on to say that the federal prison system is broken and it has given them a chance to see that something needs to be done and just because someone is incarcerated, that doesn't mean they should be forgotten.

The Chrisleys were convicted on charges of bank fraud, tax evasion, and conspiring to defraud the IRS. Julie Chrisley also faced convictions of wire fraud and obstruction of justice. In 2022, they were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison and have been incarcerated since surrendering to authorities in January 2023. The couple was also mandated to serve three years in supervised release and pay over $17 million in restitution.

An Atlanta U.S. District Court judge handed Todd Chrisley, 55, a 12-year prison sentence, and Julie Chrisley, 51, a seven-year sentence. Both sentences have reportedly been reduced by over a year since.

Currently, Todd Chrisley is serving his sentence at FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security prison in Florida, while Julie Chrisley was sent to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Chrisleys hearing was set for 9 a.m. April 19 in Courtroom 339 of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta.

Savannah Chrisley shared a notice for the hearing on her Instagram account, inviting supporters to join her family in Atlanta on Friday for Oral Arguments on appeal. She also advised attendees to wear business attire and leave their cell phones behind.

She was accompanied by several people on Friday morning, including her grandmother, "Nanny" Faye Chrisley and brother Grayson Chrisley.

As she walked into the Court of Appeals on Friday morning, people could be heard cheering for her and her family.

The Chrisleys rose to fame in 2014 with the USA Network's reality TV series "Chrisley Knows Best," which depicted the lives of the Southern family in their 30,000-square-foot mansion in Atlanta. The series later relocated to Nashville during its fourth season. Prior to their convictions, the show spawned spinoffs, including "Growing Up Chrisley," which focused on their children, Chase and Savannah.

Peter Tarantino, the couple's accountant who was convicted of conspiracy to defraud the IRS and willfully filing false tax returns, is also appealing his three-year prison sentence. The couple were acquitted of a state tax evasion charge in Georgia in 2019.

