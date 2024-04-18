Todd and Julie Chrisley: Savannah urging public to attend hearing in Atlanta

article

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, is urging the public to join her at the hearing on April 19 for her parents in Atlanta as they appeal their prison sentences.

The Chrisleys were convicted on charges of bank fraud, tax evasion, and conspiring to defraud the IRS. Julie Chrisley also faced convictions of wire fraud and obstruction of justice. In 2022, they were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison and have been incarcerated since surrendering to authorities in January 2023. The couple was also mandated to serve three years in supervised release and pay over $17 million in restitution.

An Atlanta U.S. District Court judge handed Todd Chrisley, 55, a 12-year prison sentence, and Julie Chrisley, 51, a seven-year sentence. Both sentences have reportedly been reduced by over a year since.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) Expand

Currently, Todd Chrisley is serving his sentence at FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security prison in Florida, while Julie Chrisley was sent to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Chrisleys are set to appear at 9 a.m. April 19 in Courtroom 339 of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta.

Savannah Chrisley shared a notice for the hearing on her Instagram account, inviting supporters to join her family in Atlanta on Friday for Oral Arguments on appeal. She also advised attendees to wear business attire and leave their cell phones behind. The post has garnered over 30K likes.

During her April 16 podcast, the 26-year-old podcaster conveyed her efforts to "stay as positive as possible" amid the legal proceedings, according to People magazine. She acknowledged the difficulty of accepting the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the appeal and mentioned having "other avenues to take" if it didn't go in their favor.

The Chrisleys rose to fame in 2014 with the USA Network's reality TV series "Chrisley Knows Best," which depicted the lives of the Southern family in their 30,000-square-foot mansion in Atlanta. The series later relocated to Nashville during its fourth season. Prior to their convictions, the show spawned spinoffs, including "Growing Up Chrisley," which focused on their children, Chase and Savannah.

Pictured: (l-r) Faye Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Expand

Peter Tarantino, the couple's accountant who was convicted of conspiracy to defraud the IRS and willfully filing false tax returns, is also appealing his three-year prison sentence. The couple were acquitted of a state tax evasion charge in Georgia in 2019.