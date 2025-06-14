Sheriff: Clayton County jail worker charged with smuggling contraband

article

The Brief Security Specialist Laporsha Williams was arrested Saturday for allegedly attempting to give an inmate contraband. The sheriff’s office said Williams was fired as soon as they caught her giving the male inmate the contraband. Before her arrest, Williams had worked in the jail for 3 months, according to CCSO. Her official hire date was March 15.



A Clayton County Sheriff’s Office employee is behind bars, charged with multiple felonies, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

Security Specialist Laporsha Williams was arrested Saturday for allegedly attempting to give an inmate contraband.

The sheriff’s office said Williams was fired as soon as they caught her giving the male inmate the contraband.

Officials said Williams now faces 3 different felony charges:

Criminal attempt to commit a felony

Crossing guard lines with prohibited items

Giving an inmate a telecommunications device.

Before her arrest, Williams had worked in the jail for 3 months, according to CCSO. Her official hire date was March 15.

What we don't know:

CCSO did not release the name of the inmate Williams is accused of giving the contraband.