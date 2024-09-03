Julie Chrisley no longer in BOP custody ahead of resentencing hearing

article

In Brief Julie Chrisley, convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion, is no longer in BOP custody. An appeals court accepted her appeal, ordering a resentencing for tax evasion on Sept. 25. Speculation arises about her whereabouts, with possibilities including transfer to Atlanta or U.S. Marshals' custody. Todd Chrisley continues to serve a 12-year sentence; both ordered to pay $17.2 million in restitution.



Where is Julie Chrisley? The former Atlanta resident, multimillionaire, and reality television star was imprisoned at FMC (Federal Medical Center) Lexington after being convicted in 2022 of bank fraud and tax evasion.

However, a check of the Federal Bureau of Prisons website revealed that she is no longer in their custody.

The discovery was made by a user on the ChrisleyKnowsPrison Reddit forum, according to TVInsider.com. A screenshot from the website lists Chrisley as "Not in BOP custody."

Chrisley, 51, was serving a 7-year sentence after she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted.

In June, an appeals court accepted Julie Chrisley's appeal and found there was insufficient evidence that she was involved in her husband's bank fraud scheme since its inception in 2006. She was scheduled to be resentenced in Atlanta on Sept. 25 for tax evasion.

Todd Chrisley's appeal was denied, and he is currently serving a 12-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola. His scheduled release date is August 2032.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a spokesperson would not reveal Julie Chrisley's current whereabouts, stating that incarcerated individuals may be outside FBOP custody for a period of time for court hearings, medical treatment, or other reasons.

Reddit users are speculating that Chrisley is already on her way to Atlanta or that she is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail.

One commenter believes it means that she is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals, or it could mean that she has been released from custody to a halfway house.

In late July, Julie Chrisley's attorneys asked if she could attend the sentencing hearing virtually, but her request was denied.

PREVIOUS STORIES

The Chrisleys were also ordered to pay $17.2 million in restitution and to forfeit the same amount.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of lying to banks throughout metro Atlanta to obtain $36 million in loans and hiding their income from the Internal Revenue Service to avoid paying more than $500,000 in federal taxes.

The couple's former accountant, Peter Tarantino, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and two counts of aiding the filing of false tax returns. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison and ordered to pay a $35,000 fine.