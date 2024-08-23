'Love you always': Savannah Chrisley reveals email exchange with mom Julie in prison

article

Reality star Savannah Chrisley has shared a new small moment between her and her mother, Julie Chrisley, as the family waits to hear the latest in their legal battle.

Julie Chrisley remains in custody at FMC (Federal Medical Center) Lexington in Kentucky, where she is serving a seven-year prison sentence following her 2022 conviction on tax evasion and bank fraud charges.

The reality show matriarch's sentence was vacated in June by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit after the court found a legal error in the calculation of her sentence, requiring the lower court to reassess her punishment.

While Julie Chrisley asked to be resentenced virtually, a judge denied that request - requiring her to travel to Atlanta on Sept. 24 to find out her new sentence.

In the email, which was shared on Savannah Chrisley's Instagram story, the "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" podcast host messaged Julie lyrics to CeCe Winan's "Be Still and Know."

"Sav, thank you for sending this," Julie Chrisley wrote back. "Love you always, Mama."

Savannah Chrisley has been outspoken about what she has called the "inhumane" treatment of her parents after their 2022 conviction.

The reality star appeared at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where she described the Department of Justice as a "borken agency."

"72600019, and 72601019. These may be just numbers to you, but to me, they're my whole heart. These numbers are my parents' identification numbers in our federal prison system," the "Chrisley Knows Best" star told the crowd.

Chrisley accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the Department of Justice to "consistently punish their enemies."

"That's not justice. Look at what they've done to Steve Bannon. I mean, the man should be at home," she said.

She called on holding rogue prosecutors accountable.

"There should be no immunity. We need to expose the Democrats' corruption and, better yet, the Biden family's corruption. And guess what? I know just the man for that job. Donald J. Trump has only one conviction that matters, and that is his conviction to make America great again," she said.

What were the Chrisleys convicted of?

Todd and Julie Chrisley, along with their accountant Peter Tarantino, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars. The case involved two main fraudulent schemes: tax evasion and bank fraud.

Prosecutors say the Chrisleys funneled Todd's income into accounts under Julie’s name and subsequently transferred those funds to family members to avoid detection by the IRS. Tarantino was found guilty of making false statements to federal agents to mislead the IRS.

Prosecutors also say along with Todd’s former business partner, Mark Braddock, the Chrisleys used falsified financial documents to secure loans and lines of credit from various banks by grossly inflating their assets.

While the appeals court vacated Julie Chrisley's sentence due to insufficient evidence linking her to losses incurred before 2007. It upheld the convictions of Todd Chrisley and Tarantino., ruling that they should continue to serve their 12-year and three-year prison sentences respectively.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.