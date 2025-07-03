Shriners Children's to open $153M pediatric research institute in Atlanta

article

The Brief Shriners Children’s will open a $153M pediatric research institute at Atlanta’s Science Square. The institute will focus on gene therapy, AI, robotics, and other cutting-edge medical innovations. The project is expected to create 470 jobs and strengthen Georgia’s growing life sciences sector.



A major new player in pediatric research is coming to Atlanta. Shriners Children’s announced Wednesday that it will build a $153 million medical research facility at Georgia Tech’s Science Square development.

The Shriners Children’s Research Institute will specialize in advanced biomedical fields including cell and gene therapies, robotics, artificial intelligence, and medical device innovation. Officials say the project will create 470 jobs and position Atlanta as a leader in pediatric research and biotechnology.

What we know:

The institute will be the largest tenant at Science Square, a mixed-use biomedical research campus being developed by Georgia Tech and Trammell Crow Co. in Midtown Atlanta. Construction has already begun on labs at the site, and the facility is expected to be operational within 12 to 18 months.

Shriners Children’s, which operates 17 hospitals across the U.S. and additional locations in Mexico and Canada, specializes in treating children with orthopedic conditions, burns, urological disorders, and craniofacial anomalies. The nonprofit says it accepts insurance but also treats patients regardless of their ability to pay.

"This is a decision of the health care system to expand the role we play in pediatric research," said Mel Bower, a spokesperson for Shriners Children’s. He confirmed the institute will be fully funded by the organization’s own resources.

The facility will receive research support from both Georgia Tech and Emory University. "The goal is to really help embed some of their researchers here with Georgia Tech, to walk across campus, to work in the same labs, to have that physical presence together," said Leanne West, Georgia Tech’s chief engineer of pediatric technology. "I think we can accomplish great things by doing that."

The backstory:

Georgia Tech has already collaborated with Shriners Children’s on 25 research projects. The new institute will build on those efforts with a permanent footprint at Science Square. The development is modeled after Georgia Tech’s successful partnerships with other private-sector technology firms in Midtown.

Now, state and local leaders are hoping to do the same for biomedical research. Jessica Atwell of the Georgia Department of Economic Development confirmed that state and local governments are offering incentives to support the project, although the specifics have not been released. Nonprofits in Georgia are generally exempt from property and income taxes, but the state may waive sales taxes on lab equipment purchases.

What we don't know:

State officials have not yet detailed what financial incentives are being provided to Shriners Children’s. Documents are expected to be released once finalized, but as a nonprofit, Shriners is not subject to many of the usual business taxes, according to the Associated Press.

It’s also not yet clear exactly how Georgia Tech, Emory, and the institute will structure their research collaborations or joint staffing. However, leaders on all sides have emphasized the value of physical proximity and shared lab space.

What they're saying:

"Shriners Children’s is an incredible addition to Georgia’s growing nonprofit, R&D, and life sciences communities," said Gov. Brian Kemp. "Our commitment to being the Top State for Talent attracts outstanding organizations and partners like this that further life-changing research at our top-ranked research universities across the state. I'm grateful for Shriners Children's decision to bet on Georgia and our talent to improve lives for generations to come."

"Shriners Children's new healthcare research facility represents more than just a strategic investment in Atlanta’s growing healthcare ecosystem — it’s a powerful commitment to healthier futures for children," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. "This investment will not only create high-quality jobs and drive innovation but also furthers Atlanta’s reputation as a global hub for improving public health through scientific advancement."

"Shriners Children's decision to establish its new Research Institute in Fulton County highlights the strength of our talent pipeline and the region’s growing reputation in life sciences and advanced research," said Chairman Robb Pitts, Fulton County Board of Commissioners. "Projects like this bring high-quality, high-paying jobs to our residents and reinforce Fulton County’s role as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and economic growth."

"Backed by metro Atlanta’s world-class universities and a robust talent pipeline, Shriners Children’s new Research Institute exemplifies the region’s momentum in cutting-edge research and global innovation," said Katie Kirkpatrick, President & CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. "Their investment strengthens Science Square’s emergence as a hub for AI, data, and life sciences breakthroughs."

Why you should care:

Atlanta has already become a national hub for tech, and this expansion into biomedical innovation could have long-term economic and health impacts. The institute is expected to bring hundreds of high-skill jobs, deepen Atlanta’s research partnerships, and expand pediatric care knowledge worldwide.