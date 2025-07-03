Possibly live grenades causes evacuation near NE Georgia police station

article

An area near a Habersham County police station was evacuated on Tuesday after police say two people brought what they thought could have been live grenades to the local police station.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon in Cornelia, Georgia.

What we know:

Authorities with the Cornelia Police Department say the incident began when an officer was approached by two people outside the police station on Wednesday.

The individuals said that they were cleaning out a house in Habersham County and found two possible hand grenades, which they brought to the station.

Officers initiated the department's bomb protocol and evacuated the area around Cornelia City Hall.

After a GBI Bomb Squad was called to the scene, it was discovered that the ordinances did not have any powder inside. The fuses were still in place, however.

What's next:

Both possible explosives were taken by the GBI to be disposed of at another location, officials say.