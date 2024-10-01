Savannah Chrisley decries mother's harsh prison treatment, laments judge’s resentencing

In brief: Savannah Chrisley protests the inhumane treatment of her mother in prison. Julie Chrisley faced a distressing prison transport and was housed in a co-ed facility. Savannah advocates for a bill ensuring women prisoners are only housed with women. Significant reduction in financial loss figures for Chrisley's case, yet sentencing stays.



Savannah Chrisley, the daughter of reality TV star Julie Chrisley, has publicly criticized the conditions her mother has faced while serving her seven-year sentence for tax evasion and fraud. Speaking on her podcast, "Unlocked w/ Savannah Chrisley," Savannah shared emotional and candid details about Julie's experiences in the federal prison system, including what she describes as abusive and inhumane conditions.

Savannah recalled the day her mother was transported to a facility outside of Atlanta, stating, "I'll never forget the day Mom left... I normally hear from her multiple times a day, and I didn't hear from her." She described her fear when the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) website listed her mother as "not in custody," leading to concern for Julie's safety.

According to Savannah, her mother endured a 12 to 13-hour transport via "ConAir," where prisoners were shackled at the ankles, wrists, and stomach. "It's absolutely mind-blowing... this is how she's being treated," Savannah said, adding that her mother, a first-time offender with no history of violence, should not have been subjected to such harsh conditions.

Savannah also shared details about her mother's time in detention, stating that her mother was placed in a medium-security facility, at one point being housed in a co-ed environment where she was locked in a cell next to violent men. "It is heartbreaking to see how women in the system are treated," Savannah expressed, noting that her mother did not see sunlight for over a week.

In the podcast, Savannah also revealed her efforts to bring attention to these conditions by working on legislation to improve the treatment of incarcerated women. "I am working on a bill with my lawyers to put in front of Congress... women should only be housed with women," she said.

Throughout the podcast, Savannah emphasized her mother's innocence, maintaining that Julie was wrongfully convicted and highlighting the discrepancies in the prosecution's case. She explained that the original loss amount tied to her parents' case had been reduced from $36 million to $4.7 million. "No one's going to go from $36 million down to $4.7 million... it just doesn't make sense," Savannah argued.

Savannah concluded the episode by reaffirming her family's commitment to fighting for justice and transparency in the legal process. "At this point, I have nothing else to lose... my mom's in there, my dad's in there... all I want to do is tell the truth."

Julie Chrisley is expected to appeal her resentencing, which was upheld by a federal judge in Atlanta despite reductions in the financial loss connected to her case. The reality star has served 21 months of her seven-year sentence.