New DNA tech sparks potential leads in 2005 Dallas killing

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The Brief Paulding County cold case murder: Investigators used advanced DNA technology on 21-year-old shell casings found at the Dallas crime scene. Authorities believe Reagan Wheeler was targeted during an attempted burglary before his body was found in his driveway on Oct. 13, 2005. Detectives hope out-of-state laboratory testing will narrow down suspects and generate fresh leads in the unsolved killing.



New forensic testing is providing fresh hope to family members and detectives working to solve the 21-year-old murder of a Dallas man.

New DNA ballistics testing

What we know:

Regan Wheeler died in his driveway in Dallas on Oct. 13, 2005, in what authorities believe was a targeted killing during an attempted burglary.

For 21 years, the investigation into his murder has remained unsolved as physical evidence stayed packed away in storage boxes.

Investigators are now utilizing specialized testing known as Bode-Xtraction on several shell casings preserved from the initial crime scene.

The process attempts to extract DNA from spent shell casings and develop genetic profiles using national databases to identify potential suspects.

Paulding County cold case

What they're saying:

Paulding County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer J. Turner said detectives prioritize saving lives and securing evidence when responding to shootings.

"When we respond to shootings, the most important thing is to save life and, second, to preserve evidence," Turner said. "This will narrow down a couple of suspects, persons of interest with technology you can't just out run it."

Wheeler's son, Mathew Brooks, described the family’s emotional toll and the managing of emotions the past two decades.

He says the family is remaining optimistic about the new science.

"We have gone from having hope, little hope, to no hope at all," Brooks said. "The family is very optimistic. Investigators have briefed us on the new technology."

Brooks emphasized that thoroughness matters far more than speed. "If it's going to take 2 months, 6 months, that's completely fine. After 21 years, time is irrelevant; it’s just about getting it done correctly," Brooks said.

Unidentified burglary suspects

What we don't know:

Authorities have not named specific persons of interest or revealed how many people were involved in the confrontation outside Wheeler's home.

Sheriff's officials have not confirmed a completion timeline for the out-of-state lab analysis.

Community tips sought

What you can do:

Sheriff's investigators and Wheeler's loved ones continue asking for any information that could help bring answers to the cold case.

Anyone with details regarding the October 2005 killing is urged to contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.