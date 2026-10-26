Investigation underway after child found dead in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the death of a child found Monday in southwest Atlanta.
What we know:
Atlanta police officers responded to the 3500 block of Cardinal Drive SW, according to the police department.
Authorities confirmed that officers are actively investigating the child's death at the Aviary Park Townhomes.
Atlanta police are investigating the death of a child on Cardinal Drive on October 26, 2026. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
Police have not released the age or identity of the child. Investigators have not disclosed the cause of death or whether any suspects are in custody.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who explained that officers are actively conducting an ongoing investigation.