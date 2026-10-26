Investigation underway after child found dead in southwest Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating the death of a child in southwest Atlanta. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Cardinal Drive SW following a call regarding the child. Authorities confirmed the death investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.



Atlanta police are investigating the death of a child found Monday in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to the 3500 block of Cardinal Drive SW, according to the police department.

Authorities confirmed that officers are actively investigating the child's death at the Aviary Park Townhomes.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating the death of a child on Cardinal Drive on October 26, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not released the age or identity of the child. Investigators have not disclosed the cause of death or whether any suspects are in custody.