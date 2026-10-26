Smyrna man faces child molestation charge after bus stop incident

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The Brief Smyrna police issued an arrest warrant for Andre Lamar Stafford on child molestation and public indecency charges. Authorities said Stafford exposed himself to a child walking to a bus stop near Lakes Edge Drive SE on Oct. 15. Investigators identified the suspect's vehicle using a Flock license plate reader camera located nearby.



A Smyrna man faces felony charges after authorities said he exposed himself to a child walking to her bus stop on Oct. 15.

What we know:

Judge Quinn M. Kasper denied bond for Andre Lamar Stafford in Cobb County Magistrate Court, ruling that he poses a community danger.

A girl was walking to her bus stop near Lakes Edge Drive SE and Hillsdale Parkway between 8:22 a.m. and 8:27 a.m. when a driver pulled up beside her, according to an arrest warrant.

Police said the man told the child she was pretty and exposed himself before driving away.

Crime analysts reviewed traffic using a single Flock license plate reader camera positioned at the Hillsdale apartment complex, the warrant states.

The system recorded a gray 2024 Kia Forte entering the area at 8:11 a.m., which led investigators to Stafford as the registered owner.

After identifying Stafford as the registered owner, investigators conducted a photo lineup using his driver's license picture, where the victim positively identified him as the driver.

He was later released from the Cobb County Jail, according to jail records.

What we don't know:

Officials have also not disclosed whether he has retained legal representation.