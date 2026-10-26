Clark Atlanta students demand intersection changes after fatal crash

The Brief Clark Atlanta University students are gathering signatures on a petition demanding immediate safety improvements at a dangerous local intersection. The campaign follows the Oct. 11 crash at Hank Aaron Drive and Glen Street SE that killed 21-year-old student Morgan Gamble. Organizers want city officials to install a four-way stop or speed bumps to protect pedestrians in the high-traffic area.



Students at Clark Atlanta University are mobilizing to demand safety upgrades at a dangerous city intersection following the death of a classmate.

What we know:

Clark Atlanta University student Kaleb Motley and his fellow classmates are circulating a petition for enhanced road safety measures at Hank Aaron Drive and Glen Street SE.

The drive comes after 21-year-old Morgan Gamble died in an Oct. 11 vehicle crash at the location.

Police charged Nikolai Dunford with first-degree homicide by vehicle.

Investigators said Dunford was driving too fast in the area before striking Gamble's vehicle.

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What they're saying:

Motley explained that the intersection currently features stop signs for northbound and southbound traffic, but lacks stopping control for vehicles traveling east and west.

Drivers turning left face restricted visibility of incoming traffic, creating hazardous conditions for drivers and pedestrians alike.

"I think we would love to see a four-way stop," Motley said. "I don’t think a traffic light is necessary because there is a big traffic stop right up there, right too far from it. But maybe if there is a four-way stop or maybe some speed bumps because there are a lot of pedestrians." He added, "It is truly about safety."

What's next:

The petition has gathered almost 2,000 signatures, and student organizers plan to keep pushing the initiative across the country.

"We’re going to continue to get this petition signed," Motley said. "Continue to get it pushed. We want to stretch it across the nation."

To see the petition, click here.

What we don't know:

The Atlanta Department of Transportation said it needs further time to respond regarding the intersection or the students' requests for new safety measures.