Clark Atlanta University mourns student killed in Hank Aaron Drive crash

The Brief A 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student died following a late-night crash at Hank Aaron Drive and Glen Street. Police arrested driver Nikolai Dunford on charges including speeding, reckless driving, and first-degree vehicular homicide. The victim's family is calling for traffic safety changes while planning a media scholarship in her honor.



A 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student was killed in a crash on Hank Aaron Drive before midnight Tuesday.

The death of Morgan Gamble

What we know:

Atlanta police believe speed was a factor, and the driver, Nikolai Dunford, faces multiple charges including first-degree homicide by vehicle.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Hank Aaron Drive and Glen Street. Emergency medical responders rushed 21-year-old Morgan Gamble to a nearby hospital, where she tragically died from her injuries.

Investigators accuse Dunford of driving too fast in the area before hitting Gamble's vehicle. Dunford was arrested and faces several charges, including speeding, reckless driving, and first-degree homicide by vehicle.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the exact speed Nikolai Dunford was driving at the time of the collision.

City officials have not publicly responded to requests for speed bumps or additional stop signs at Hank Aaron Drive and Glen Street.

Details regarding the specific timeline or requirements for the proposed media scholarship in Morgan Gamble's name have not been announced.

'She wanted so much for herself and for others'

What they're saying:

Gamble was widely known across the Clark Atlanta campus for her ambition, style, and passion for filmmaking. Those closest to her say she dreamed of graduating and building a career in television, having recently worked on the Netflix series "A Different World" while also mentoring younger film enthusiasts.

"Morgan wanted to be a film producer, and that's what she has been doing since she laid foot on the Clark Atlanta campus," said her mother, Brandi Gamble.

Her family expressed outrage over the location and circumstances of the speeding crash.

"I don't understand, what are you thinking in a residential, commercial area like that?" Brandi Gamble said. "I don't know... they weren't thinking."

Gamble's family remains devastated by the sudden loss.

"We're just so proud of her, and we're not sure why it had to end so soon," her family said. "She wanted so much for herself and for others."

"Lost for words. Just doesn't seem real to me, honestly," said her sister, Azhae Hylton. Her sister, Madisyn Gamble, shared similar heartbreak over her sister's passing.

Campus community mourns

Local perspective:

The heartbreak from Gamble's loss is being felt across the entire university, where students and faculty remember her authenticity and warmth.

"There was just such an authenticity about her that was just second to none," said her friend, Kaleb Motley.

April Lundy, Interim Chair of Mass Media Arts at Clark Atlanta University, recalled the painful moment she learned of the tragedy.

"When I learned the news of her passing, I was numb," Lundy said. "And then I had to share the news with my staff—that was very difficult and painful."

Clark Atlanta University released an official statement extending its condolences to Gamble's family, friends, and classmates.

Demand for traffic safety

Big picture view:

In the wake of the tragedy, Gamble's family and friends are calling on city officials to implement safety measures along Hank Aaron Drive and Glen Street, including speed bumps and additional stop signs.

"It's tragic that our sister had to be the one to create this call for action," a loved one said. "But I do know if they do that, it'll prevent another life from being lost."

To honor her memory and continue her mission of inspiring others, Gamble's family plans to establish a media scholarship in her name.