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Clark Atlanta student honored after fatal crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published October 22, 2026 5:55 AM EDT
Published October 22, 2026 5:55 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Friends and loved ones held a candlelight vigil and balloon release for Morgan Gamble at Clark Atlanta University.
    • Gamble, 21, died after her car was hit on Hank Aaron Drive last week.
    • Nicole Dunford was charged with speeding, reckless driving and first-degree vehicular homicide.

ATLANTA - Friends and loved ones gathered at Clark Atlanta University to remember Morgan Gamble, a 21-year-old student who died after her car was hit last week on Hank Aaron Drive. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Car crash kills Clark Atlanta University student

A candlelight vigil and balloon release were held at the universityâ€™s library.

Police charged Nikolai Dunford with speeding, reckless driving and first-degree vehicular homicide in connection with the crash.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from posts on social media and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. 

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