Clark Atlanta student honored after fatal crash
ATLANTA - Friends and loved ones gathered at Clark Atlanta University to remember Morgan Gamble, a 21-year-old student who died after her car was hit last week on Hank Aaron Drive.
PREVIOUS STORY: Car crash kills Clark Atlanta University student
A candlelight vigil and balloon release were held at the universityâ€™s library.
Police charged Nikolai Dunford with speeding, reckless driving and first-degree vehicular homicide in connection with the crash.