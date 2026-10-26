Family searches for disabled Atlanta woman who vanished

The Brief Family members are searching for 47-year-old Eureka Clayton, a disabled woman who went missing from a West Atlanta neighborhood Oct. 14. Clayton walks with a walker, has trouble speaking from a stroke, and was last seen leaving her aunt's home at 5:45 a.m. Relatives say she has no local friends or other family, and they are urging anyone with information to call 911.



Family members are pleading for the public's help to locate Eureka Clayton, a 47-year-old disabled woman who vanished from her aunt's West Atlanta home earlier this month.

What we know:

Clayton was last seen leaving her aunt's home on the West Side of Atlanta at 5:45 a.m. Oct. 14.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 125 pounds, and was wearing jeans, a gray hoodie and pink shoes.

Clayton is disabled following a stroke a few years ago, walks with a walker and has difficulty speaking.

Her family said she has no friends or other relatives in the area outside of those searching, and they have no idea where she might go.

Relatives have been handing out missing person flyers and searching places where she used to live, asking anyone who sees her to call 911.

What they're saying:

Kimberly Cockerham, Clayton's aunt, recalled the moment the family realized she was gone.

"I was asleep. My husband woke me up to tell me she’s not here," Cockerham said. "I said, "What do you mean she’s not here? So, I jumped up."

Cockerham explained that Clayton has no independent reason or means to wander far.

"We were really concerned because we don’t know where she would go," Cockerham said. "No friends, no family because all of our family is trying to pull together to find her."

Clayton's medical condition makes her particularly vulnerable while away.

"She can't speak that well and even if someone asks her something it takes her a minute to get it out, she walks with a walker," Cockerham said.

The family remains hopeful for her safe return.

"We don’t know where she is, whether she is safe," Cockerham said. "We are all praying, my church is praying. We just want her to come home."

What we don't know:

Authorities and family members have not determined which direction Clayton traveled after leaving the home or if anyone picked her up. Investigators have not confirmed any sightings of Clayton since her disappearance.