New details emerge in fatal Newnan police chase

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The Brief District Attorney John Cranford Jr. hosted two meetings to review evidence in the foot-chase shooting of 18-year-old Zadarious Dorsey. Investigators found Dorsey's DNA on a stolen pistol located 42 feet from where he fell on Oct. 3. Authorities confirmed the officer involved previously arrested Dorsey and called him by his nickname during the pursuit.



The Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office disclosed new evidence Monday regarding the police shooting of 18-year-old Zadarious Dorsey.

Investigators confirmed Dorsey's DNA was on a stolen handgun recovered near the scene of the Oct. 3 foot chase in Newnan.

What we know:

District Attorney John Cranford Jr. met Thursday with civil attorneys, family members, NAACP leadership and local officials to present evidence gathered by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

A Canik 9mm pistol with an extended magazine and one bullet in the chamber was found 42 feet from where Dorsey fell, according to the district attorney's office.

The gun was reported stolen out of Albany, Georgia, and a GBI report completed Oct. 15 matched DNA on the firearm to Dorsey.

Dorsey was barred from possessing firearms under conditions of an Oct. 10, 2025 bond in Coweta County and a Feb. 16, 2026 bond in Carroll County, the office said.

Surveillance footage from Cliff Circle showed the vehicle carrying Dorsey was never stopped, and other occupants walked away freely before the car drove off at 1:23 a.m.

At 1:11 a.m., an officer pulled up in an unmarked vehicle wearing a vest marked "POLICE" with a visible badge attached.

The officer ordered only Dorsey to "stop" and called him "Dae Dae" during the foot pursuit.

The officer was present during Dorsey's previous arrests in October 2025 and May 2024 involving alleged gun possession, as well as an August 2023 trespass incident at Newnan High School.

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What we don't know:

The GBI investigation remains active, and officials have not completed the final autopsy report.

Prosecutors have not taken a legal position on whether the officer had reasonable suspicion for the initial stop. Officials have not announced a final charging decision regarding the officer's use of deadly force.