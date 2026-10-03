18-year-old shot by Newnan police officer, killed after foot chase

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The Brief An 18-year-old man died after being shot by a Newnan police officer early Saturday following a police stop and foot pursuit. The officer chased the teen on foot after five men exited the stopped vehicle on Cliff Circle. The officer chased Zadarious Dorsey, 18, and opened fire when Dorsey pulled a handgun from his waistband area, according to the GBI.



A Newnan police officer shot and killed an 18-year-old man early Saturday after a foot chase where the teen pulled a gun, state investigators said.

Newnan police stop

What we know:

An officer spotted a white car driving near Dodson Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday. The officer followed the car until it came to a stop on Cliff Circle and then approached to speak with the driver.

Five men immediately exited the vehicle, with one walking toward a home while four others ran away. The officer chased one of the fleeing men, identified as 18-year-old Zadarious Dorsey of Newnan.

The officer ordered Dorsey to stop, but he continued running. The officer fired a taser at Dorsey, but it was ineffective. The officer then saw Dorsey pull a gun from his waistband area and the officer gave verbal commands for Dorsey to stop and drop the gun. The officer then shot Dorsey multiple times.

Officers rendered medical aid to Dorsey until EMS arrived. Dorsey was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries. Dorsey’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

No officers suffered injuries.

GBI investigation

A gun was recovered from the scene. Authorities have not released the names of the officers involved or the identities of the other four men who exited the vehicle. Officials have not stated why the officer initially followed the white car.

Anyone with information can contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Regional Office in Columbus at 706-565-7888.