What led to the deadly Newnan police shooting of a teen on Cliff Circle

The Brief An 18-year-old man was shot and killed by Newnan police on Saturday after allegedly pulling a gun on an officer during a foot chase. Zadarious Dorsey faced a court date this week in Carroll County for charges including child molestation, statutory rape and battery. Dorsey's family plans to protest at the Newnan Police Department on Friday afternoon to demand answers about his death.



An 18-year-old man was shot and killed by a Newnan police officer early Saturday morning after he allegedly pulled a handgun during a foot chase, according to authorities.

Newnan police shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened near Cliff Circle in Newnan around 1 a.m. Saturday.

An officer followed a car to talk with the occupants, but when the vehicle stopped, the men inside got out and ran.

The officer gave commands to stop while chasing Zadarious Dorsey behind houses on Cliff Circle.

Authorities said Dorsey reached for a handgun in his waistband, prompting the officer to order him to drop the weapon before firing multiple shots that killed him.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene.

Newnan police shooting

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the officer involved or stated whether body camera footage of the foot chase and shooting exists.

Carroll County court date

The backstory:

Dorsey had a history of arrests in Coweta and Carroll counties prior to Saturday's fatal encounter.

In August, a grand jury indicted Dorsey on charges of child molestation, statutory rape and battery stemming from a Feb. 13 incident where police said he and two other men held five girls, including a 14-year-old, at gunpoint in an apartment.

Dorsey was scheduled to be arraigned on those charges this week and was out on a $20,000 bond. Coweta County jail records also show he was arrested in October 2025 at age 17 for loitering, tampering with evidence and possessing a firearm under age 18, as well as a March arrest for marijuana possession.

Family response and protest

What they're saying:

Dorsey's aunt, Angela Brown, described him as her safe place, sharing that he was her everything and always made her feel loved.

Despite his legal troubles, police said it does not appear the officer chased Dorsey because of his prior record.

His family stated they still have questions about the shooting and plan to hold a protest at the Newnan Police Department on Friday afternoon.