The Brief Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a Saturday hit-and-run crash that left a 53-year-old woman hospitalized with significant injuries. Investigators said a vehicle turning left onto Baxter Street struck the woman while she walked south in a crosswalk with a green signal. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the collision at Rocksprings and Baxter Street to contact investigators.



A 53-year-old woman remains in serious but stable condition after a driver struck her in a crosswalk at Rocksprings and Baxter Street on Saturday evening and left the scene.

What we know:

The collision happened Saturday at approximately 6:10 p.m., according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Investigators determined a vehicle was turning left onto Baxter Street from the north side of Rocksprings Road when it hit the woman.

The 53-year-old woman was crossing Baxter Street heading south in the crosswalk with a green signal when the impact occurred, police said. Paramedics took her to a local hospital with significant injuries, where she remains in serious but stable condition.

Police initially asked the public for help locating a Jeep Grand Cherokee. In a Tuesday update, investigators confirmed they located and identified the Jeep and its driver and determined neither was involved in the hit-and-run.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a new description of the suspect vehicle or the driver involved in the crash following Tuesday's update.

Police have also not shared the identity of the injured pedestrian or provided an update on her recovery.

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing, and police thanked everyone who shared their original post to help bring attention to the case.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver, occupants or whereabouts of the vehicle involved should contact Master Police Officer Joey Lewis at Joey.Lewis@accgov.com or 762-400-7169.