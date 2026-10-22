Attorneys for family of Newnan teen killed by police to discuss video

article

The Brief Darrius Dorsey, 18, was killed Oct. 3 in an police shooting. Police say Dorsey pulled a gun on an officer during a foot chase, prompting officers to open fire. His family maintains he was unarmed and was not a suspect in a crime.



The attorney representing Darrius Dorseyâ€™s family is expected to speak on the familyâ€™s behalf Thursday after they view the police body-camera footage of the police shooting that killed the 18-year-old from Newnan.

PREVIOUS STORIES

What we know:

The attorney is scheduled to view the footage during a meeting between Dorseyâ€™s family and Coweta County officials before the news conference.

Police say Dorsey pulled a gun on an officer during a foot chase on Oct. 3, and officers opened fire. His family maintains he was not armed and was not a suspect in any crime when the shooting happened.