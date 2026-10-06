DA asks to expedite autopsy in Newnan police shooting

The Brief District Attorney John Cranford Jr. requested expedited forensic testing and autopsy report completion following the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Zadarious Dorsey in Newnan. Authorities spoke with Dorsey's grandmother to offer a meeting and review body-worn camera and neighborhood surveillance footage, but the family declined for now while grieving. Prosecutors plan to consult with Dorsey's family regarding public disclosure before releasing any video evidence associated with the ongoing investigation.



The Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney is pushing for expedited forensic testing following the fatal officer-involved shooting of an 18-year-old man in Newnan.

What we know:

District Attorney John Cranford Jr. reached out to the family of 18-year-old Zadarious Dorsey after a Newnan Police Department officer shot and killed him Saturday morning.

Cranford offered to meet with the family to explain the legal process and review body-worn camera video along with surveillance footage from Cliff Circle, where the foot chase began.

A representative assisting Dorsey's grandmother stated the family declined the meeting for the time being because they are grieving.

Cranford assigned a victim advocate as their point of contact and asked the GBI Division of Forensic Sciences and Medical Examiner's Office to expedite evidence testing and the final autopsy report.

Cranford stated he will consider publicly releasing the video footage once Dorsey's family has an opportunity to review it and provide input on its disclosure.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed when evidence or video footage will be released publicly, as state law exempts records from open records requests while an investigation is pending.

Officials have not released additional details regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting while the GBI continues its investigation.

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