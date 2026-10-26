Woman, juvenile daughter found dead in Marietta vehicle

The Brief Cobb County officers responded Sunday morning to a report of a woman with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Officers found the woman and her juvenile daughter, who also had been shot; police said both were beyond life-saving measures. No suspects are outstanding, and the investigation is ongoing.



A woman and her juvenile daughter were found with fatal gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Sunday morning in Marietta, according to Cobb County police.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched at about 10:45 a.m. to 1030 Milford Church Road after a report of a woman who had been shot. They found the woman and her daughter inside the vehicle. Police said both were beyond life-saving measures.

Officers secured the scene and requested assistance from the department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit. Police said the victims’ next of kin have been notified and no suspects are outstanding.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name or ages of those involved at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945. The case number is 26069291.