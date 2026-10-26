MARTA breaks ground on new ART bus lines in East Point, Atlanta

The Brief MARTA broke ground on its first two Arterial Rapid Transit bus lines in southwest Atlanta and East Point. The upgraded routes on Metropolitan Parkway and Cleveland Avenue will offer faster service, digital wait-time displays, and enhanced bus shelters. Officials expect overall construction on both transit corridors to be completed by mid-2029.



Transit officials broke ground on MARTA’s first two Arterial Rapid Transit corridors in southwest Atlanta and East Point to speed up travel times and upgrade local bus stops.

What we know:

Construction is underway along route 95 on Metropolitan Parkway and route 78 on Cleveland Avenue.

Officials say the new Arterial Rapid Transit lines will bring upgraded shelters with digital screens displaying real-time wait times, enlarged platforms, and bike racks.

Riders will see shorter wait times because the new buses will receive traffic signal priority and make fewer stops.

MARTA official Larry Prescott said work focuses on sections with the highest ridership, connecting communities to the West End and East Point transit centers.

What we don't know:

MARTA officials have not yet provided specific opening dates for individual bus stops as construction moves along the routes.

Transit leaders noted that overall construction across the system is projected to finish by mid-2029.

What they're saying:

Riders rely on these routes to reach key destinations, including Atlanta Metro State College.

Student Salain Siwakoti uses route 95 daily from Monday to Thursday, riding from school to the West End train station to get home.

"I usually come here around 5:30 ish. Wait for the bus to take me to the train station, the West End train station over there after class, so I can go get on the train and go home," Siwakoti said. "I get home around 7 p.m. and I leave home at 7 a.m. So if it makes it faster, then I'm all in for it. It's pretty. That's pretty good."

MARTA confirmed that service will not be interrupted during construction, though riders must look out for temporary bus stops.

Prescott noted that larger platform shelters will accommodate more people and provide better weather protection.