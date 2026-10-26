Kemp, state officials detail planned $4B Audi factory in Georgia

The Brief Audi plans to invest $4 billion to construct its first U.S. vehicle production site in Middle Georgia. The proposed automotive megasite could generate up to 4,500 jobs with an average annual salary exceeding $63,000. The deal is awaiting final board approval from Audi, according to Georgia state officials.



German luxury automaker Audi plans to invest $4 billion to build its first American manufacturing plant in Middle Georgia, bringing up to 4,500 jobs to the region.

Gov. Brian Kemp outlined the multibillion-dollar agreement Monday afternoon during a news conference at the Georgia State Capitol.

What we know:

The planned mega-site is designed to manufacture up to 200,000 vehicles — primarily SUVs — each year, with factory construction scheduled to start next year and full vehicle production anticipated in 2031.

Kemp was joined by Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson, who said employee pay across the plant will average more than $63,000 annually.

"This is not the manufacturing of yesteryear," Wilson said. "This is robotics. These are high-skilled jobs, and so it's very exciting to see what's going to happen over the next 10 years down there."

The agreement originated two years ago when Kemp pitched the Middle Georgia location directly to company leaders during the Munich Security Conference.

Formal details emerged publicly over the weekend during a visit to Perry by President Donald Trump.

The overall project also remains contingent on formal approval from Audi's governing board before operations can begin.

What we don't know:

Georgia officials have not yet disclosed the specific financial incentives or tax credits offered to lure the foreign carmaker.

Addressing reporters about taxpayer-funded incentives, Wilson pledged transparent disclosures soon.

"We're going to be consistent with other OEM projects that we've that we've put into the state," Wilson said. "You should be getting plenty of information. We're going to do the same things that we've done with other projects with a website and explanations, and so that should be coming very soon."

Dig deeper:

The facility will be located at the Middle Georgia Megasite, an industrial property marketed in partnership with Peach, Houston, and Macon-Bibb counties through the Mid-Georgia Gateway Joint Development Authority.

The property is also located 90 minutes south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

ORIGINAL STORY: Audi to invest $4B in Georgia for first US auto plant

To support hiring, workforce development initiative Georgia Quick Start will partner with local campuses in the Technical College System of Georgia.

The state will design a custom curriculum and build a dedicated training center to prepare workers for assembly, maintenance, and advanced manufacturing roles.