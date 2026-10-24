Audi to invest $4B in Georgia for first US auto plant

article

The Brief German automaker Audi AG will invest approximately $4 billion to construct its first U.S. manufacturing facility at the Middle Georgia Megasite in Peach County. The plant is projected to create roughly 4,500 jobs and produce up to 200,000 premium SUVs annually when it reaches full production in 2031. Workforce training agency Georgia Quick Start will build a dedicated center to train workers in partnership with the Technical College System of Georgia.



German luxury automaker Audi AG will invest roughly $4 billion to build its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Peach County, creating an estimated 4,500 jobs in middle Georgia.

What we know:

Gov. Brian Kemp and Audi AG CEO Gernot Döllner announced the project on Saturday, marking a major expansion for the Ingolstadt, Germany-based automotive group. The facility will be located at the Middle Georgia Megasite, an industrial property marketed in partnership with Peach, Houston, and Macon-Bibb counties through the Mid-Georgia Gateway Joint Development Authority.

The plant will focus on manufacturing SUVs tailored for North American drivers, with an expected annual production capacity of 200,000 vehicles. Site preparation and grading are scheduled to begin in 2027, with facility construction starting in 2028 and commercial production slated for 2031.

The property is also located 90 minutes south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

To support hiring, workforce development initiative Georgia Quick Start will partner with local campuses in the Technical College System of Georgia. The state will design a custom curriculum and build a dedicated training center to prepare workers for assembly, maintenance, and advanced manufacturing roles.

What they're saying:

State leaders praised the multi-county recruitment effort, noting that infrastructure investments made the megasite attractive to global manufacturers.

"We are proud that Audi has selected Georgia as the home of their first U.S. manufacturing facility, delivering truly historic investment and jobs to middle Georgia," Kemp said. "Following the success we've enjoyed with other megasites, we purchased and made more improvements to the Middle Georgia Megasite for just this purpose: to bring a job-creating, high-caliber automotive manufacturer to this region."

Company executives pointed to Georgia's logistics infrastructure and workforce pipeline as decisive factors in establishing a direct production footprint in the United States.

"We have much greater ambitions for Audi in America, and Georgia will play a central role in making them a reality," Döllner said. "With its strong business environment, skilled workforce, and shared ambition, the state is an ideal partner for Audi."

Economic development leaders emphasized the long-term impact on the surrounding three-county region.

"Audi’s decision to establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Georgia is a historic milestone for our state and a transformational opportunity for Middle Georgia," said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Economic development is about more than the jobs and investment announced today. It is about strengthening communities, creating opportunities for families, and ensuring that future generations can build their lives and their futures close to home."

Trump told rally attendees in Perry that the German automaker's commitment demonstrates the economic strength of localized production. Trump argued that trade penalties against European vehicle imports made the Georgia deal possible.

"Tariffs, which again are bringing in massive companies—I don't want to mention Audi—but without tariffs they would not have been coming in," Trump said. "Without tariffs, they're not here."

What we don't know:

State and local officials have not released the total value or breakdown of the state and local tax incentive package, property tax abatements, or infrastructure grants provided to secure the project.

Audi has not yet named the specific vehicle models or propulsion systems scheduled for assembly at the facility.

Specific starting hourly wages and salary ranges across job categories have not been published, though state officials stated compensation will be competitive within the local market.