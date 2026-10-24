Gov. Kemp rallies with gubernatorial candidate Jackson in Cherokee County

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp and Republican nominee Rick Jackson rallied supporters in Cherokee County on Saturday, making their closing pitch 10 days before Election Day. Jackson leaned into his upbringing in foster care while proposing income tax cuts, third-grade reading standards, and expanded public safety measures. The governor and gubernatorial candidate sharply criticized Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms' record as Atlanta mayor.



Gov. Brian Kemp campaigned in Cherokee County on Saturday to help elect Republican nominee Rick Jackson as his successor, anchoring a whirlwind day of political rallies across Georgia.

Cherokee County campaign rally

What we know:

Kemp joined Jackson at the Hickory Flat Gym in Canton following Jackson's morning breakfast stop with voters in Fannin County. Addressing supporters, Kemp argued that the election is about protecting the state's economic foundation and keeping Georgia moving forward under new executive leadership.

Jackson drew heavily on his personal story to frame his political philosophy, recounting his upbringing. He told attendees that his early hardships motivated his desire to run for governor to protect vulnerable families.

Jackson’s platform focuses on deep tax cuts and state government reform, promising to cut the state income tax in half, reduce property and utility costs, audit state spending, and establish a statewide public corruption unit.

The Canton gathering was part of an active day of statewide campaigning across Georgia 10 days before Election Day. President Donald Trump headlined an afternoon rally in Perry to support Jackson and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins. Meanwhile, in metro Atlanta, Sen. Jon Ossoff and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg kicked off a canvassing blitz in Avondale Estates to mobilize Democratic voters.

During his speech, Kemp also highlighted his signing of an executive order that extends Georgia's suspension of motor fuel taxes through Nov. 30, saving drivers an estimated 33 cents per gallon on gasoline.

Visions for Georgia

What they're saying:

Kemp praised Jackson as an experienced business executive prepared to manage unexpected crises and deliver results for Georgia families.

"Leadership is about making tough calls when everything is on the line," Kemp said. "And leadership is picking up those around you when all hope is lost. And that is the kind of leadership that I know Rick Jackson will bring as our next governor."

Turning his attention to the opposition, Kemp warned voters against Democratic policies and sharply criticized Jackson's general election opponent, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

"We've seen Mayor Bottoms' version of leadership in action, refusing to back our men and women in law enforcement, rampant crime, blaming everyone else but herself when things went wrong," Kemp said. "That is not leadership."

Jackson echoed the governor's criticisms, focusing on Bottoms' decision not to seek a second term as mayor during the civil unrest and pandemic challenges of 2020.

"Bad mayors don't make good governors," Jackson told the crowd. " … With Atlanta in crisis, she chose not to seek another term. She abandoned the city. And for someone who knows what it feels like to be left behind, that's not just a record I disagree with, that's disqualifying."

Jackson emphasized that his background makes him committed to serving residents who feel overlooked by government leaders.

The other side:

Bottoms and Georgia Democrats have consistently pushed back on Jackson's economic and public safety platform throughout the campaign, presenting contrasting solutions for family costs and healthcare access.

During a statewide town hall debate, Bottoms called full Medicaid expansion a "day-one priority" to cover an estimated 300,000 uninsured Georgians and keep rural hospitals open. To rein in household healthcare costs, she proposed revoking state licenses for private health insurers that repeatedly deny physician-ordered care.

On economic relief, Bottoms' official campaign platform outlines a local grocery and family essentials tax relief plan. Her campaign also proposes eliminating the state income tax for Georgia public school teachers.

Voter turnout margins

What we don't know:

Campaign officials have not released figures to indicate how early voter turnout in Cherokee County compares to previous midterm election cycles.

Final campaign push

What's next:

Early voting continues across Georgia through Friday, Oct. 30, ahead of Election Day.

Volunteers and campaign teams from both parties will continue door-to-door canvassing, digital outreach and phone banks throughout North Georgia and metro Atlanta over the final week of the campaign.