Man arrested after stray bullet hits boy in southeast Atlanta, police say

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The Brief Atlanta police arrested 55-year-old Willie Stroud after a stray bullet struck a boy late Friday night, authorities said. Officers responded around 11:32 p.m. to Trestletree Court SE, where an argument led to gunfire. Paramedics took the boy to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand; police reported he was awake and breathing.



A man is in custody after a stray bullet from a neighborhood dispute hit a young boy late Friday night in the Ormewood Park neighborhood, according to police.

What we know:

The incident happened around 11:32 p.m. on Friday at the Trestletree Village Apartments, located in the 900 block of Trestletree Court SE.

Police said a young boy had been shot in his hand. An ambulance took him to a hospital. Authorities added he was awake and breathing.

Investigators said an argument broke out in the area and led to gunfire, with a stray bullet hitting the child.

Police arrested 55-year-old Willie Stroud and charged him in connection with the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the boy's name or exact age.

Authorities have also not detailed what sparked the argument or listed the specific charges filed against Stroud.