Man arrested after stray bullet hits boy in southeast Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - A man is in custody after a stray bullet from a neighborhood dispute hit a young boy late Friday night in the Ormewood Park neighborhood, according to police.
What we know:
The incident happened around 11:32 p.m. on Friday at the Trestletree Village Apartments, located in the 900 block of Trestletree Court SE.
Police said a young boy had been shot in his hand. An ambulance took him to a hospital. Authorities added he was awake and breathing.
Investigators said an argument broke out in the area and led to gunfire, with a stray bullet hitting the child.
Police arrested 55-year-old Willie Stroud and charged him in connection with the shooting.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the boy's name or exact age.
Authorities have also not detailed what sparked the argument or listed the specific charges filed against Stroud.
The Source: Information in this article was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department.