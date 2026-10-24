The Brief Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg campaigned in Georgia with Sen. Jon Ossoff to energize voters 10 days before the election. Ossoff pressed Republican opponent Rep. Mike Collins to address reports regarding white nationalist material tied to the congressman's home. Democratic leaders urged supporters to mobilize for the Senate race and back Keisha Lance Bottoms for governor.



Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Sen. Jon Ossoff in Georgia on Saturday, launching canvassing efforts to mobilize voters 10 days before Election Day.

Atlanta campaign rally

What we know:

Buttigieg and Ossoff rallied supporters before kicking off an afternoon canvass launch in Avondale Estates. Buttigieg highlighted federal infrastructure investments delivered to Georgia during his tenure as transportation secretary, including rail crossing improvements in Millen and upgrades to the Five Points MARTA station in Downtown Atlanta.

Ossoff also addressed reporters, sharply criticizing his Republican opponent, Rep. Mike Collins, and President Donald Trump, who campaigned in Perry on Saturday. Ossoff pointed to CNN reporting that white nationalist, antisemitic, and neo-Nazi propaganda continues to be produced from Collins' home while the congressman runs for the U.S. Senate.

"Why is the president here to campaign for a congressman who allows white nationalist and anti-Semitic propaganda to be produced from his home?" Ossoff said. "The White House has to answer for this. Mike Collins has to answer for this."

Ossoff also ruled out a future national bid when questioned by reporters.

"I have zero interest in running for president in 2028," Ossoff said. "I am not running for president."

Economic and healthcare debates

What they're saying:

Speakers focused on economic pressures, rising costs, and healthcare access across Georgia. Buttigieg argued that national tariffs and healthcare cuts have placed financial burdens on working families.

"There's a lot of our friends and neighbors who, let's face it, believed Republicans when they said they were going to come in and cut costs on day one," Buttigieg said. "Instead, we got tariffs that have us paying more than $1,000. In fact, some analysts think it's more than $4,000 per household for Georgians."

An analysis by the nonpartisan Budget Lab at Yale estimated that federal tariffs cost the typical American household over $1,000 per year. State-level data from the nonpartisan National Taxpayers Union Foundation found Georgia families are among the hardest hit in the country, estimating tariff exposure averages roughly $4,771 per household due to levies on automobiles, equipment, and imported consumer goods.

Ossoff emphasized rural hospital closures and highlighted former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' gubernatorial bid to expand Medicaid.

"We've lost 21 hospitals in 20 years here in Georgia," Ossoff said. "Keisha Lance Bottoms is committed to expanding Medicaid that will make health insurance affordable and save lives and save hospitals and clinics and nursing homes here in the state of Georgia."

The other side:

Addressing previous questions regarding controversy surrounding associations and online rhetoric, Rep. Mike Collins' campaign has stated that questions regarding outside figures had been "fully addressed." In past statements, Collins defended his pro-Israel record in Congress, condemned antisemitism, and turned focus to Ossoff, criticizing the Democratic senator's positions on government spending, immigration enforcement, and social issues.

In a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta, his campaign previously wrote:

"I’ve repeatedly said nobody speaks for me, I only speak for myself. He has had no role in my campaign whatsoever, and I don’t believe or support those views and I have always condemned racism and antisemitism regardless of the source.

"This race is about records. I have a record of delivering results in the private sector of creating jobs and opportunities—and in just two years I’ve gotten two bills passed and signed into law by two presidents from two parties in a bipartisan way. I’m fighting for safer cities, affordable gas and groceries, and more opportunities for hardworking Georgians.

"Jon Ossoff has been a complete disaster. He’s never had a real job in his life, is a trust fund socialist who has gotten nothing done in the Senate except voting for trillions in wasteful spending, record inflation, higher taxes, and far left extreme agenda."

Collins campaign response

What we don't know:

Campaign organizers have not released official attendance figures or the number of volunteers deployed to knock on doors following Saturday’s kickoff.

General election push

What's next:

Campaign volunteers will continue knocking on doors and making phone calls across the state as early voting continues through the next 10 days leading up to the Nov. 3 election.