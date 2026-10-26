Woman arrested in Coweta after stealing U.S. Postal Service van

The Brief A woman stole a U.S. Postal Service mail van in Columbus and drove 80 miles toward metro Atlanta. Authorities tracked the stolen mail truck across multiple counties before arresting her at a gas station. The suspect faces state charges in jail and is being turned over to federal authorities.



A woman is facing state and federal charges after allegedly stealing an unoccupied U.S. Postal Service mail truck in Columbus and driving it 80 miles to metro Atlanta before being caught.

What we know:

Columbus police said Marie Schuler jumped into an unoccupied U.S. Postal Service mail van after a postal worker stepped out.

She then drove the stolen vehicle up State Road 85 through Meriwether County and into Coweta County.

Deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and Meriwether County Sheriff's Office pulled Schuler over at a gas station near the intersection of State Road 17 and State Road 85.

Body camera video captured officers taking her into custody at the scene.

Columbus police took out warrants for felony theft, theft by taking and theft by possession of stolen mail.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office confirmed Schuler was transferred from the Coweta County Jail to the Muskogee Jail, where she was booked as she is turned over to federal authorities.

What we don't know:

Officials have not revealed how Schuler managed to access the vehicle unnoticed or what her intended destination was.

Authorities have also not released details on whether any mail inside the truck was compromised or damaged during the 80-mile drive.