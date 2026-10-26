Fulton election office reviews residency of nearly 7,000 voters

The Brief Nearly 7,000 voters in Fulton County face residency challenges ahead of the election, threatening their eligibility. State election officials sent thousands of flagged addresses to local boards, including apartment homes misidentified as gas stations. Officials urge challenged voters to contact the elections office or present proof of residency at their designated polling places.



Nearly 7,000 Fulton County voters face challenges to their residency status just days before the Nov. 3 election, leaving many unaware that their eligibility is in question.

What we know:

Two Sandy Springs voters contacted FOX 5 Atlanta after receiving challenge letters from Fulton County election officials.

The notices stated their home address at the newly built Wayfern Apartments on Roswell Road was not legitimate and scheduled a hearing for Nov. 3 to determine their eligibility.

Government records initially indicated the apartment location was a gas station.

Fulton County Elections Chair Sherri Allen said the site previously housed a Big Lots and a gas station before apartment occupancy began late last year.

Allen revealed that 55,000 voter challenges were sent to the county by the Secretary of State's office in January.

Fulton County officials emphasized that they did not initiate the challenge program, as all Georgia counties receive challenge names directly from the Secretary of State.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of challenged voters who have successfully resolved their residency status prior to Election Day.

To assist affected residents, the department is sending corrective letters and posting information on its registration and elections pages. Voters can reach election workers by phone or email to resolve address discrepancies and ensure they can cast a ballot.