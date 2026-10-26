Man shot during dispute walks into Atlanta police station
ATLANTA - A 26-year-old man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after walking into an Atlanta police station with a gunshot wound following a dispute.
What we know:
An argument turned violent Monday afternoon, leaving a 26-year-old man hospitalized with a gunshot wound.
The victim was hurt around 1:30 p.m. near 983 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW after a verbal dispute escalated to gunfire.
Following the shooting, the injured man walked into the Zone 4 police precinct at 884 York Avenue SW seeking assistance.
Officers found him alert, conscious and breathing before ambulance crews transported him to the hospital.
Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to gather evidence.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or provided details on potential suspects.
Investigators are still working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided preliminary details in an incident report.