Man shot during dispute walks into Atlanta police station

The Brief A 26-year-old man was shot during an argument near Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW Monday afternoon. The victim walked into an Atlanta police station seeking help while alert and breathing. Emergency medical crews transported the wounded man to a local hospital for treatment.



A 26-year-old man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after walking into an Atlanta police station with a gunshot wound following a dispute.

What we know:

An argument turned violent Monday afternoon, leaving a 26-year-old man hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

The victim was hurt around 1:30 p.m. near 983 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW after a verbal dispute escalated to gunfire.

Following the shooting, the injured man walked into the Zone 4 police precinct at 884 York Avenue SW seeking assistance.

Officers found him alert, conscious and breathing before ambulance crews transported him to the hospital.

Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to gather evidence.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or provided details on potential suspects.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.