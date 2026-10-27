Georgia colleges waive application fees for seniors in November

The Brief High school seniors can apply for free to over 60 Georgia colleges and universities throughout November. The fee waivers are offered through the state’s Apply to College Month Initiative to reduce out-of-pocket education costs. Students applying through GEORGIA MATCH to public institutions will automatically receive the application fee waiver in November.



High school seniors can apply for free to more than 60 Georgia colleges and universities in November through the Apply to College Month Initiative.

What we know:

The Georgia Student Finance Commission partnered with the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia, and private colleges to eliminate application fees from Nov. 1–30.

High school seniors face no limit on how many participating schools they can apply to using the waiver program.

Applying to public colleges through the GEORGIA MATCH dashboard in November automatically applies the application fee waiver.

The full list of participating colleges and redemption instructions are available on GAfutures.org.

This initiative marks the sixth year the Georgia Student Finance Commission has promoted college application fee waivers during November.

Governor Brian P. Kemp noted recent state efforts to make education affordable, including restoring the HOPE Scholarship to fully cover tuition and funding need-based aid during the legislative session.

What you can do:

Students can explore $1 billion in available scholarships and grants by visiting GAfutures.org.

Students interested in application fee waivers, GEORGIA MATCH, or state grants can schedule a meeting with a regional outreach representative at gafutures.org/outreach.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released an estimate on how many total students are expected to use the waiver program in November.

State leaders have not detailed the exact financial savings expected per student, though officials noted savings can be significant for those applying to multiple institutions.