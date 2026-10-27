Driver arrested after 95 mph chase on I-20 ends in crash

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The Brief A state trooper arrested a driver following a high-speed chase along Interstate 20 and local streets in DeKalb County. The suspect sideswiped two vehicles during the pursuit before crashing into a curb near Bouldercrest Road. The driver attempted to run away after the crash but surrendered to the trooper following a brief foot chase.



A high-speed police pursuit through DeKalb County ended Tuesday with a driver in custody after sideswiping two cars and trying to run from a state trooper.

What we know:

A Georgia State Patrol trooper was running LIDAR on eastbound Interstate 20 near Moreland Road on Tuesday when a white Camry passed at 95 mph, the agency said.

The trooper tried to catch up as the vehicle exited onto Gresham Road, but the driver accelerated and sparked a pursuit along several local streets.

During the chase, the fleeing vehicle sideswiped two other cars.

The suspect lost control while trying to turn right at the intersection of Bouldercrest Road and Panthercrest Road, striking a curb.

The trooper used his patrol vehicle to block the car, but the driver ran off before surrendering after a short foot chase.

The driver faces charges including felony fleeing, DUI, driving with a suspended license and other related traffic offenses, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the driver or confirmed whether anyone was injured in the two sideswiped vehicles.

It is also unclear what speed the driver reached while navigating the surface streets during the pursuit.