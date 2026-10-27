One person shot, taken to hospital in Gainesville, police say

The Brief Gainesville police are investigating a shooting near Chestnut Street and Green Hunter Lane. One person was shot and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Authorities report the suspect has left the area and there is no active threat to the community.



Police are investigating a shooting in Gainesville after one person was shot and taken to a hospital.

What we know:

Gainesville police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Chestnut Street and Green Hunter Lane.

One person was shot and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators expect to maintain a heavy presence in the neighborhood for several hours as they gather evidence.

Authorities stated current information indicates the suspect is no longer in the area, and officials say there is no remaining threat to the neighborhood.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or detailed what led to the shooting.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Gainesville police investigate a shooting in the area of Chestnut Street and Green Hunter Lane on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. One person was injured and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. (Photo: SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not released information regarding the identity or condition of the victim.