3 arrested in alleged Cherokee High School shooting plot

The Brief Authorities arrested three people, including two adults and a juvenile, in connection with an alleged plot targeting Cherokee High School. Investigators uncovered threatening social media posts, leading to arrests in Georgia and California after multiple agencies joined the operation. Law enforcement seized weapons, ammunition and electronics, confirming there is no current danger to local students or school staff.



Canton police have taken three people into custody after uncovering an alleged conspiracy to commit a shooting at Cherokee High School.

What we know:

Federal agents alerted school district officers after spotting threatening posts on social media.

School district police brought Canton detectives into the investigation on Oct. 19, prompting a search for those involved.

Officers quickly zeroed in on a local teenager.

Detectives arrested the youth on Oct. 20 on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and disruption or interference with the operation of public schools.

Authorities are holding back the teen's name because of age restrictions.

The investigation expanded across state lines over several days in late October.

A Cherokee County magistrate issued arrest warrants for two additional suspects on Oct. 22.

Canton detectives, working alongside the FBI, Candler County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, GBI and ATF, arrested 17-year-old Shane Keith Taylor in Metter.

Shane Keith Taylor, 17, of Metter, was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center on Oct. 23, 2026, on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with an alleged plot to carry out a shooting at Cherokee High School. (Credit: Ch Expand

The FBI and Los Angeles Police Department arrested 21-year-old Michael Brandon Terry in Chatsworth, California.

Dig deeper:

Both adult suspects face charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Officers booked Taylor into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center, while Terry remains in California awaiting extradition to Georgia.

During searches connected to the arrests, officers seized multiple firearms, ammunition and electronic devices.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cherokee County School District Superintendent Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis and School Police Chief Buster Cushing met in person with Cherokee High School faculty and staff to brief them on the investigation. The district stated that Assistant Superintendent Rodney Larrotta and School Police Sgt. Ryan Bleisath met with the faculty and staff of the neighboring middle school to deliver the same update.

The school district has implemented heightened security protocols, stationing additional police officers directly on the Cherokee High School campus. In addition, Principal Andy Hall will have extra school counselors on campus beginning Wednesday morning to assist any students and staff who need support. An official notification detailing the arrests, security posture, and support resources was sent out directly to all district families and staff members in a letter to parents.

What they're saying:

"The safety of our students and school staff is a top priority, and we take every threat seriously," Canton Police Chief Marty Ferrell said. "I appreciate the quick action of our law enforcement partners and the dedication of our detectives in identifying and arresting the suspects."

Police officers gave credit to the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office, led by District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway, along with state and federal agencies for their cooperation.

In an official message sent to families, Superintendent Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis praised the coordinated response and emphasized that the district's safety measures succeeded:

"The results of this investigation demonstrate the extensive cross-agency collaboration and partnership that led to successfully identifying and detaining these three individuals... I want to recognize that our safety and security processes and protocols worked and I am encouraged by the resolve and dedication of multiple law enforcement agencies — including the FBI, the Canton Police Department, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, our School Police, and agencies beyond our county boundaries — who all worked tirelessly to ensure Cherokee High School and every school across our district remains safe, secure and focused on learning."

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released specific details about how the suspects knew each other or how they planned to execute the plot.

Officials also have not disclosed what specific roles each suspect played in the alleged conspiracy.

Authorities continue to withhold details regarding the specific types of evidence gathered to protect the ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

Police urge parents to talk with their children about why reporting threats immediately is critical.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883 or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov. People should call 911 immediately for active emergencies.