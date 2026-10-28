Police investigate overnight incidents across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police responded to multiple overnight incidents in metro Atlanta, including a shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, a death investigation near downtown and a separate call in Lithonia.
Police called to Lithonia home
DeKalb County police were called around shortly after midnight to a home on Davidson Drive in Lithonia around midnight. No information has been released about the incident as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.
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Bullets strike northwest Atlanta apartment door
About an hour later, Atlanta police were called to the Crystal at Harwell apartments on Harwell Place in northwest Atlanta. Police said an apartment door was riddled with bullets, but no one was hurt. The shooter is unknown at this point.
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Death investigation underway near downtown Atlanta
Around 3 a.m., police were at Memorial Drive and Forsyth Street near downtown Atlanta conducting a death investigation. The incident appears to involve a pedestrian. No additional information was provided.
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These are developing stories and updates may be provided at a later time. Check back for new information.