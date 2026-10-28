Police investigate overnight incidents across metro Atlanta

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The Brief DeKalb County police were called to a home on Davidson Drive in Lithonia around midnight. Atlanta police said no one was hurt when bullets struck an apartment door at the Crystal at Harwell apartments. Police were conducting a death investigation near downtown Atlanta; the broadcast also reported three people in custody after threats involving Cherokee.



Police responded to multiple overnight incidents in metro Atlanta, including a shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, a death investigation near downtown and a separate call in Lithonia.

Police called to Lithonia home

DeKalb County police were called around shortly after midnight to a home on Davidson Drive in Lithonia around midnight. No information has been released about the incident as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

Bullets strike northwest Atlanta apartment door

About an hour later, Atlanta police were called to the Crystal at Harwell apartments on Harwell Place in northwest Atlanta. Police said an apartment door was riddled with bullets, but no one was hurt. The shooter is unknown at this point.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

Death investigation underway near downtown Atlanta

Around 3 a.m., police were at Memorial Drive and Forsyth Street near downtown Atlanta conducting a death investigation. The incident appears to involve a pedestrian. No additional information was provided.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

These are developing stories and updates may be provided at a later time. Check back for new information.