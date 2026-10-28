Atlanta mayor issues excuse note for Dream Finals Game 6

The Brief Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued a social media note urging bosses and teachers to excuse fans watching the Atlanta Dream in Game 6. The WNBA scheduled Game 6 for 12:30 p.m. Thursday at State Farm Arena following venue conflicts with the Atlanta Hawks. Franchise leadership criticized playoff scheduling while preparing giveaways like blue shirts, rally towels and thunder sticks for attending fans.



Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens asked local employers and educators to excuse residents who take time during the workday Thursday to cheer on the Atlanta Dream in Game 6 of the WNBA Finals.

What we know:

Dickens asked the community to extend grace to workers and students supporting the franchise during the afternoon matchup. The mayor called the city a group project where every supporter plays a key role during the championship push.

Dickens posted the note on social media, stating, "Let them DREAM!"

Rap legendFlavor Flav added his support on social media by distributing a custom note emphasizing national interest in women's sports saying, "EVERYBODY WATCHES WOMEN’S SPORTS!"

State Farm Arena Midday Game

Franchise leadership speaks out on playoff venue conflict

The backstory:

League officials set tipoff against the Golden State Valkyries for 12:30 p.m. Thursday inside State Farm Arena. Venue scheduling issues required moving the contest to the afternoon to accommodate arena events.

Team co-owners Larry Gottesdiener, Suzanne Abair, Renee Montgomery and Robyn Gottesdiener released a statement detailing how early postseason warnings were dismissed. Team leaders said league officials ignored scheduling concerns raised months ago regarding potential venue conflicts with the Atlanta Hawks.

SEE MORE: Dream owners voice frustration with WNBA over Finals scheduling conflicts

WNBA Finals Fan Giveaways

Team shifts venue to accommodate arena crowds

Executives chose the 17,000-seat Downtown venue over their standard 3,500-seat College Park facility to give more fans access to the series. Team executives acknowledged the cooperation of Atlanta Hawks leadership in altering operations to keep the game in Downtown Atlanta.

Attending fans will receive blue shirts placed on every seat, rally towels for the first 10,000 entrants and thunder sticks behind both baskets.