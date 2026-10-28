Metro Atlanta native dies trying to free tangled seagull in Florida

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The Brief Stone Romberg, a metro Atlanta native, died Sunday after being swept away by a current while trying to free a seagull tangled in his fishing line in Florida. He is survived by his wife, Taylor, and their daughters, Hadley, 3, and Lainey, 1. A fundraiser has been created to help the family with medical and funeral expenses.



Stone Romberg, a metro Atlanta native and father of two young girls, died Sunday after being caught in a current while trying to help a seagull tangled in his fishing line near his Florida home.

Rescue attempt turns tragic

What we know:

Romberg, 31, was fishing near Carillon Beach in Laguna Beach, Florida, when he saw the bird caught in his line, according to accounts from family, friends and members of the beach community. He swam out to free it, but the bird and hook became caught on his hand. As he tried to swim back to shore, the current carried him farther out, and he drowned.

Remembered by family and community

Romberg grew up in metro Atlanta and attended George Walton Comprehensive High School in East Cobb County. He worked as a beach service manager at Carillon Beach, where coworkers remembered his kindness, warm smile and willingness to help. He also loved SEC football and the Atlanta Braves.

His father, Gerry Romberg, was a longtime football coach at The Westminster Schools and is now the football general manager at St. Pius X Catholic High School in Atlanta.

Stone is survived by his wife, Taylor, and their daughters, 3-year-old Hadley and 1-year-old Lainey. A GoFundMe campaign was established to help with medical and funeral expenses; it had raised more than $91,000 at the time of this report.