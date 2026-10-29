Harris to campaign Thursday in metro Atlanta; GOP events planned

article

The Brief Former Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Atlanta and Macon as Election Day approaches. Harris is expected to attend a town hall focused on civic participation and support Democratic candidates Keisha Lance Bottoms and Jon Ossoff. Republican candidates Mike Collins and Rick Jackson also have campaign events planned in Georgia.



With the midterm elections five days away, former Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Atlanta and Macon on Thursday.

What we know:

Harris is expected to attend a town hall focused on civic participation and urge voters to support Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms and U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff.

The NAACP We The People Town Hall is being held Thursday night at Elizabeth Baptist Church. The focus of the town hall will be community leadership and voter participation. Registration is required to attend.

On Friday night, Harris is expected to headline a fundraising dinner supporting local Democratic infrastructure.

RELATED STORY: Barack Obama campaigns with Georgia Democrats at rally

Republicans planned events

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Collins is also scheduled to meet with supporters Thursday evening at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson plans to campaign with Gov. Brian Kemp at meet-and-greet events in Barrow and Walton counties.