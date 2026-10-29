Clark Atlanta student killed in crash to be laid to rest

The Brief Morgan Gamble, 21, was killed in a crash at Hank Aaron Drive and Glynn Street on Oct. 13. Police say Nikolai Dunford was driving nearly 95 mph when he hit Gamble’s car. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail. Gamble’s family is seeking safety changes at the intersection and has hired attorneys to conduct an independent investigation.



A funeral service for Morgan Gamble, a 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student killed in a car crash, is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Ben Hill United Methodist Church on Fairburn Road.

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Crash and charges

The crash happened the night of Oct. 13 at the intersection of Hank Aaron Drive and Glynn Street in Atlanta, near the former Braves stadium. Police say Nikolai Dunford was traveling nearly 95 mph when he struck Gamble’s car.

Dunford was booked into the Fulton County Jail. His charges include first-degree vehicular homicide.

RELATED: Atlanta students demand four-way stop after crash

Family seeks safety changes

Gamble’s loved ones have started a petition calling for safety changes at the intersection where she was killed. Her family also has hired attorneys who plan to conduct an independent investigation.