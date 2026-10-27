Former College Park police chief files federal lawsuit
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Former College Park Police Chief Connie Rogers has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, alleging she faced discrimination because of her sexual orientation and retaliation after reporting suspected misuse of public funds.
PREVIOUS STORY: College Park Police Chief Connie Rogers resigns effective immediately
What we know:
The lawsuit was filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, according to the Saporta Report. Court documents say Rogers resigned in December 2025 after then-Deputy Chief Sharis McCrary warned her that city officials were planning to terminate her employment.
McCrary is now College Park’s police chief. She previously filed her own discrimination lawsuit against the city.