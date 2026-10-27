Former College Park police chief files federal lawsuit

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The Brief Former Police Chief Connie Rogers is suing the city, alleging discrimination based on her sexual orientation and retaliation. The lawsuit says she was warned in December 2025 that officials planned to fire her; she resigned soon afterward. Former Deputy Chief Sharis McCrary, who allegedly gave Rogers the warning, is now police chief.



Former College Park Police Chief Connie Rogers has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, alleging she faced discrimination because of her sexual orientation and retaliation after reporting suspected misuse of public funds.

PREVIOUS STORY: College Park Police Chief Connie Rogers resigns effective immediately

What we know:

The lawsuit was filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, according to the Saporta Report. Court documents say Rogers resigned in December 2025 after then-Deputy Chief Sharis McCrary warned her that city officials were planning to terminate her employment.

McCrary is now College Park’s police chief. She previously filed her own discrimination lawsuit against the city.