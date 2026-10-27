Local national parks waive entrance fees for Roosevelt’s birthday

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The Brief The fee-free day is Tuesday, Oct. 27. Nearby parks include sites in Atlanta, along the Chattahoochee River and in Kennesaw. The waiver applies to U.S. citizens and residents at parks that charge entrance fees.



The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees Tuesday, Oct. 27, at sites that normally charge admission, in recognition of Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday. The waiver applies to U.S. citizens and residents; other costs, such as reservations or timed-entry fees, may still apply.

What we know:

Roosevelt, who served as president from 1901 to 1909, expanded the nation’s protected lands, including national parks, forests and monuments.

The three nearby National Park Service sites highlighted are Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in Atlanta, Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park does not charge an entrance fee year-round. Chattahoochee River and Kennesaw Mountain each charge a $5 daily entrance fee, which is waived Tuesday for eligible visitors.