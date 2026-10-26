Atlanta Dream falls to Golden State Valkyries in WNBA Finals game 5
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream dropped Game 5 of the WNBA Finals 64-55 to the Golden State Valkyries in California.
What we know:
Dozens of supporters packed Jolene Jolene in Kirkwood to cheer on the team during an "All for Atlanta" finals watch party.
The event featured a halftime performance by the Atlanta Dream cheerleaders, and Mayor Andre Dickens joined the crowd to watch the game.
The Valkyries pulled ahead in the series after winning a low-scoring defensive battle in San Francisco.
Golden State frustrated Dream forward Angel Reese throughout the night, holding her to seven points on 2-of-8 shooting.
What's next:
The Dream face elimination as the series returns to Atlanta for Game 6. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday inside State Farm Arena.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5's Annie Mapp, who reported live from a watch party in Kirkwood, as well as game results. Additional information comes from FOX 5 Sports.