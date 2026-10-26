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Atlanta Dream falls to Golden State Valkyries in WNBA Finals game 5

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta Dream
Published October 26, 2026 10:57 PM EDT
Published October 26, 2026 10:57 PM EDT
Dreams fans react to Game 5 loss against Valkyries
Dreams fans react to Game 5 loss against Valkyries

Dreams fans react to Game 5 loss against Valkyries

The Atlanta Dream lost Game 5 of the WNBA Finals to the Golden State Valkyries with a final score of 55 to 64 in San Francisco.

The Brief

    • The Atlanta Dream fell to the Golden State Valkyries 64-55 in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals in California.
    • Dozens of fans gathered at Jolene Jolene in Kirkwood for a watch party featuring cheerleaders and Mayor Andre Dickens.
    • The series returns home to State Farm Arena for Game 6 on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream dropped Game 5 of the WNBA Finals 64-55 to the Golden State Valkyries in California.

What we know:

Dozens of supporters packed Jolene Jolene in Kirkwood to cheer on the team during an "All for Atlanta" finals watch party. 

The event featured a halftime performance by the Atlanta Dream cheerleaders, and Mayor Andre Dickens joined the crowd to watch the game.

The Valkyries pulled ahead in the series after winning a low-scoring defensive battle in San Francisco. 

Golden State frustrated Dream forward Angel Reese throughout the night, holding her to seven points on 2-of-8 shooting. 

What's next:

The Dream face elimination as the series returns to Atlanta for Game 6. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday inside State Farm Arena. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5's Annie Mapp, who reported live from a watch party in Kirkwood, as well as game results. Additional information comes from FOX 5 Sports. 

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