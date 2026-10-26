Atlanta Dream falls to Golden State Valkyries in WNBA Finals game 5

The Brief The Atlanta Dream fell to the Golden State Valkyries 64-55 in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals in California. Dozens of fans gathered at Jolene Jolene in Kirkwood for a watch party featuring cheerleaders and Mayor Andre Dickens. The series returns home to State Farm Arena for Game 6 on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.



The Atlanta Dream dropped Game 5 of the WNBA Finals 64-55 to the Golden State Valkyries in California.

What we know:

Dozens of supporters packed Jolene Jolene in Kirkwood to cheer on the team during an "All for Atlanta" finals watch party.

The event featured a halftime performance by the Atlanta Dream cheerleaders, and Mayor Andre Dickens joined the crowd to watch the game.

The Valkyries pulled ahead in the series after winning a low-scoring defensive battle in San Francisco.

Golden State frustrated Dream forward Angel Reese throughout the night, holding her to seven points on 2-of-8 shooting.

What's next:

The Dream face elimination as the series returns to Atlanta for Game 6. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday inside State Farm Arena.