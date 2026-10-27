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Cars struck by bullets in NW Atlanta, police investigating

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published October 27, 2026 5:44 AM EDT
Published October 27, 2026 5:44 AM EDT
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • Officers were examining several cars with apparent bullet damage on New Jersey Avenue.
    • A man was taken from the scene by ambulance.
    • Police had not released details about what happened or when it occurred.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police were investigating several cars that appeared to have been struck by bullets on New Jersey Avenue in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Police responded to the incident around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A FOX 5 Atlanta crew observed a man taken from the scene by ambulance. His condition and whether he was connected to the investigation were not known.

What we don't know:

Police had not released further details. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information for this story gathered at the scene by a crew for FOX 5 Atlanta. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews