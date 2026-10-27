Cars struck by bullets in NW Atlanta, police investigating

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The Brief Officers were examining several cars with apparent bullet damage on New Jersey Avenue. A man was taken from the scene by ambulance. Police had not released details about what happened or when it occurred.



Atlanta police were investigating several cars that appeared to have been struck by bullets on New Jersey Avenue in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Police responded to the incident around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A FOX 5 Atlanta crew observed a man taken from the scene by ambulance. His condition and whether he was connected to the investigation were not known.

What we don't know:

Police had not released further details.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.