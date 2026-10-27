Cars struck by bullets in NW Atlanta, police investigating
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ATLANTA - Atlanta police were investigating several cars that appeared to have been struck by bullets on New Jersey Avenue in northwest Atlanta.
What we know:
Police responded to the incident around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A FOX 5 Atlanta crew observed a man taken from the scene by ambulance. His condition and whether he was connected to the investigation were not known.
What we don't know:
Police had not released further details.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.