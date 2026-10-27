Jackson rallies in Paulding; Bottoms meets AAPI voters during final week

The Brief Republican Rick Jackson campaigned in Paulding County on Monday, promising tax cuts and an effort to root out government corruption. Jackson criticized his Democratic opponent, Keisha Lance Bottoms, over a decision she made in the summer of 2020. Bottoms met with Asian American and Pacific Islander voters in Alpharetta for a discussion on education, health care, small businesses and affordability.



Georgia gubernatorial candidates Rick Jackson and Keisha Lance Bottoms made campaign appearances Monday, a week before Election Day, taking their messages to voters in Paulding County and Alpharetta.

What we know:

Jackson, the Republican nominee, told voters at a Paulding County rally that he would cut income taxes in half during his first term, reduce property taxes and root out government corruption. He also criticized Bottoms over a decision she made in the summer of 2020, accusing her of failing to support constituents.

What they're saying:

"When you ask people to trust you with their families and their future, you take on a duty bigger than what’s best for you personally," Jackson said. "The harder life gets for them, the harder you ought to work for them."

Several Republicans joined Jackson at the rally, including Florida state Sen. Rick Scott.

The other side:

Bottoms, the Democratic nominee, attended a community conversation hosted by the AAPI Victory Fund at Royal Banquet in Alpharetta. The event included remarks from local elected officials and candidates, as well as a fireside chat on education, health care, small businesses and affordability.

What they're saying:

"I just want better for Georgia. I want us — I want it better for my family," Bottoms said. "But it can’t be better for my family if it’s not better for your family and your community."

The event also addressed the importance of Asian American and Pacific Islander representation.